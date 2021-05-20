Critical Analysis: Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Employers and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Employers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.32% 5.85% 1.67% Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35%

Risk and Volatility

Employers has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Employers and Global Indemnity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $784.80 million 1.51 $157.10 million $3.20 13.00 Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.73 $70.01 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Summary

Employers beats Global Indemnity Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

