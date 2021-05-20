Critical Analysis: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) vs. Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Canoo alerts:

This table compares Canoo and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57%

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.79 $604.00 million $4.86 9.09

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Allison Transmission 1 5 1 0 2.00

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.44%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $44.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Canoo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.