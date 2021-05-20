Morgan Stanley Boosts The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $35.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

