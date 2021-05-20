Mizuho Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.45.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

