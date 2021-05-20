Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $984.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $954.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $512.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Methanex stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.