Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $44.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.27 million to $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

