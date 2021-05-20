Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 6508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

