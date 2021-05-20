Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 2392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPLX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

