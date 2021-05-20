Ultralife Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,194 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,777% compared to the average volume of 127 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 53.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ULBI. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ULBI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

