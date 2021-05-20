Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 4698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,221 shares of company stock worth $3,867,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.19, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

