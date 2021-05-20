Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 5778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.