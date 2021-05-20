Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,890 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

