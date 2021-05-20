Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

