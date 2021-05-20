Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OASMY stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.