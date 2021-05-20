Neill Abrams Buys 7 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, with a total value of £139.02 ($181.63).

Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams purchased 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £169.12 ($220.96).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,960 ($25.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market cap of £14.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,089.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,291.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.