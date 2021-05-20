Neill Abrams Buys 7 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, with a total value of £139.02 ($181.63).
Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams purchased 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £169.12 ($220.96).
LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,960 ($25.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market cap of £14.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,089.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,291.23.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
