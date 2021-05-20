Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 9,676 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £102.96 ($134.51).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,150 ($80.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,701.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

