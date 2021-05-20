Henrik Wareborn Acquires 200,000 Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) Stock

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) insider Henrik Wareborn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

VLS opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.82. The stock has a market cap of £54.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Velocys plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

