Sara Weller Purchases 30,000 Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.29. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of £17.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 154.67 ($2.02).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

