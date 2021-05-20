Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

TCOM stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

