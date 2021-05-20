Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ZFSVF opened at $438.82 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $293.00 and a one year high of $450.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

