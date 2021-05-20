B. Riley Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.