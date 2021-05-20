Brokers Set Expectations for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

