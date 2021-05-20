Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.59 ($19.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.45. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

