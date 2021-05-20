SkyWater Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SkyWater Technology in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.