Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.64.

Shares of BNS opened at C$79.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$50.17 and a twelve month high of C$80.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

