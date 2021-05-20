Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.