Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$17.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$670.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

