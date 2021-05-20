Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

JAMF opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,701,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,972 shares of company stock worth $12,772,742 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

