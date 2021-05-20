Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$5.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$237,164.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,425.77.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

