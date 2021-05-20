Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

RI opened at €175.00 ($205.88) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.80. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

