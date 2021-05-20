Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

MNPR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

