Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head to Head Survey

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Antero Resources alerts:

80.1% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Antero Resources and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99% DXI Capital -131.38% N/A -48.08%

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antero Resources and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 3 8 0 2.58 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential downside of 37.10%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.88 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -92.29 DXI Capital $950,000.00 5.02 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Summary

Antero Resources beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.