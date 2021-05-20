$563.45 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $563.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $573.59 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

