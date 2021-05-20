$865.76 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $865.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

