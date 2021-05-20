Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 23,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 173,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.