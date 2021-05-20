mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 47,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 43,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Health, a health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA)-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability.

