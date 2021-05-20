Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.95. 184,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $75.63 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

