Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 600,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,098. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Flowserve has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

