Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Down 0.8%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

