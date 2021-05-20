Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Up 0.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 3,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

About Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

