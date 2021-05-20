Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Shares Down 1.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

