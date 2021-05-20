Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 1,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

SRGHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Shoprite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

