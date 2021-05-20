PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.85 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $33.85 million and $6.66 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.60 or 0.09205068 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,865,545 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

