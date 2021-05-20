Flashstake (FLASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,076.00

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flashstake has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $26,076.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

