NativeCoin (N8V) Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $9,698.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00286925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

