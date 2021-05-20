Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 339,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.