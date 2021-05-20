Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 339,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

