Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.05. 369,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,738. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

