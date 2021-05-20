NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Up 4.6%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 114,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,109,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoVibronix by 56.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 287.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 73,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the first quarter worth $139,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

