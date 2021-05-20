$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. BrightView also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 120,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,719. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

