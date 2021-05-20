Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Trading Down 2%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s stock price fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.67. 253,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 553,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

